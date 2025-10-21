Dax Shepard leads honest discussion with ex Briegh Morrison on podcast

 
Dax Shepard is getting honest about his last relationship before marrying Kristen Bell.

Dax featured his ex-girlfriend Briegh Morrison in the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

Alongside co-host Aaron Weakley, he drove Briegh around in Kristen’s car for s segment titled Mom’s Car.

He shared that the split was "amicable" but still tough.

"The breakup was manageable, but I will say, for a while, I did think, ‘Well, I'll never be in love with someone again in that way," he shared. "I had a deep fear.’ I'm like, ‘Oh, I don't think I'll ever really feel the way I felt about Briegh with anybody.’ I was quite scared of that."

Briegh then shared her feelings at the time, saying, "One of the hardest things about when we broke up was that I really had my head around we were gonna have kids. We had a house now. Was gonna be this thing that I want. I was getting on in years."

The host added that he felt "disoriented for a while" after the split.

"I was just so hopeful that you would find someone that you loved a lot again," he said.

After their breakup, Shepard went on to marry Kristen Bell and welcomed daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with her. Briegh married production and development executive Brad Winderbaum.

