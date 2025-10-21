Britney Spears's pals 'worried' as she gets back on dating scene

Britney Spears dating guys 'she met on social media'

Britney Spears is ready to date again, but her friends are worried.

The Toxic singer is reportedly "taking chances" of dating strangers. An insider told Radar Online, "The fact is she's taking chances dating guys she doesn't even know that well – guys she's met on social media or who have worked for her."

Advertisement

"She's randomly picking workers for her household and making them part of her squad," they noted.

Spears went on to add, "She's built a network of so-called friends that way, and she relies on the gals for pep talks and the guys for booty calls."

Additionally, the source explained why her pals are concerned, stating, "What's important to her is her needs are met – both emotionally and physically. That means more to her than worrying about the character of people she's bringing home."

"People who truly care about her worry she's putting herself in dangerous situations, but they don't know how to stop it," the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney Spears was previously in relationship with her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, which ended in April 2025.