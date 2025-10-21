Reba McEntire says she feels 'wonderful being 70'

Reba McEntire admits she is 'happier' than ever at this advanced age

Reba McEntire recently reflected on living “happier than ever” at 70.

The acclaimed American singer and actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story and opened up about the best life at this advanced age.

McEntire said, "I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life. It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

For those unaware, she has made her mark in the music industry by selling 75 million albums and securing three Grammys after her first record label in 1975.

Not only with music, the Fear of Being Alone hitmaker also entertained people by playing Reba Hart in the sitcom titled Reba, which aired from 2001 through 2007.

McEntire has now joined the 28th season of The Voice as a coach and is starring in the sophomore season of her feel-good sitcom Happy's Place that will be released on November 7, 2025, on NBC.

It is pertinent to mention that Happy's Place will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.