 
Geo News

Reba McEntire says she feels 'wonderful being 70'

Reba McEntire quips she is doing what she wanted to do despite being 70

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

October 21, 2025

Reba McEntire admits she is happier than ever at this advanced age
Reba McEntire admits she is 'happier' than ever at this advanced age 

Reba McEntire recently reflected on living “happier than ever” at 70.

The acclaimed American singer and actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story and opened up about the best life at this advanced age.

Advertisement

McEntire said, "I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life. It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

For those unaware, she has made her mark in the music industry by selling 75 million albums and securing three Grammys after her first record label in 1975.

Not only with music, the Fear of Being Alone hitmaker also entertained people by playing Reba Hart in the sitcom titled Reba, which aired from 2001 through 2007.

McEntire has now joined the 28th season of The Voice as a coach and is starring in the sophomore season of her feel-good sitcom Happy's Place that will be released on November 7, 2025, on NBC.

It is pertinent to mention that Happy's Place will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Advertisement
Jon Bon Jovi prepares to hit the road one last time after vocal cord surgery
Jon Bon Jovi prepares to hit the road one last time after vocal cord surgery
Kim Kardashian gets wishes from top celebs on birthday
Kim Kardashian gets wishes from top celebs on birthday
Madonna 'won't sacrifice' her crown for daughter Lourdes Leon: Source
Madonna 'won't sacrifice' her crown for daughter Lourdes Leon: Source
Ben Stiller speaks out amid 'challenging' times
Ben Stiller speaks out amid 'challenging' times
Stevie Nicks reacts to her new signature Barbie
Stevie Nicks reacts to her new signature Barbie
Jennifer Lopez 'convinced' there is more to her, Ben Affleck's story
Jennifer Lopez 'convinced' there is more to her, Ben Affleck's story
Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon cozy up at 'Regretting You' premiere
Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon cozy up at 'Regretting You' premiere
Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about why she skipped Met Gala
Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about why she skipped Met Gala