Madonna 'won't sacrifice' her crown for daughter Lourdes Leon: Source

Madonna does THIS for daughter Lourdes Leon as 'consolation'

It is being reported that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is all set to step into the entertainment world.

Radar Online reported that the 29-year-old singer and dancer has made her own identity in the beauty and fashion industries but she now wants to make her name in Hollywood as a director and producer.

An insider told the outlet that the proud mom Madonna, who always supports her daughter and the choices she made, is reluctant to hand over her crown.

The source said, "Madonna has been grooming Lourdes for stardom since she was very young.”

"She will do everything in her power to help her succeed at whatever she wants – but only to an extent. After all, she didn't cast her in the Madonna biopic,” the insider claimed.

The Queen of Pop is working on her forthcoming biopic, Who’s That Girl, as a director and writer. In August 2025, Julia Garner confirmed that she will be playing Madonna in her forthcoming biopic.

Per the source, "As supportive as Madonna is, she's also got her own vision, and she won't sacrifice that for anyone, not even Lourdes. As a consolation, Madonna is happily allowing Lourdes to have a ton of involvement in the producing aspect.”

“She's giving her a seat at the table and Lourdes is loving it and talking about wanting to take over Hollywood as a major producer and director and be more than just the talent,” the insider noted.