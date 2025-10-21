 
Kim Kardashian gets wishes from top celebs on birthday

Several A-list celebrities send their wishes to Kim Kardashian on her birthday

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Kim Kardashian is 45 now. Many notables wished her well on her birthday, as well as celebrity A-listers. 

The reality star shared their wishes on her Instagram Stories. For the first, Victoria Beckham, a well-known fashion designer and wife of David Beckham, posted a picture with her on social media.

The two-time Academy nominee Naomi Watts also shared the photo with the aspiring lawyer.

Amy Schumer, known for her comedy movies, likewise posted a hilarious image of a red carpet with Kim.

It is worth noting the mom-of-four often goes to the Caribbean for her birthday bashes, but it's unclear where she will go this time.

In other news, Skims' latest undies, the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, sold quickly, leaving the fashion mogul surprised.

"I had no idea that it would have quite the reaction and that it would sell out in a few minutes," she told Variety. "That was just a fun idea that I had."

Though the underwear was under the scanner for its bizarre style, Kim says, "There will be some things. I think it's always fun to mix it up. We have our ****** bra, our butt and hip [enhancing] shapewear...you never know what we'll surprise you with."

It is pertinent to mention the Skims brand's value is estimated at $4 billion.

