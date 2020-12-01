Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Falcon Crest’ star Abby Dalton dies at age of 88

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

‘Falcon Crest’ star Abby Dalton dies at age 88

American film and TV star Abby Dalton, best known for her primetime soap opera Falcon Crest, has passed away following a long illness last week at age of 88.

Abby’s representative has confirmed her death, saying she died on November 23 following a long illness.

The actress was born in August 1932 in Las Vegas and her career revived in the 80s when she starred as Julia Cumson in Falcon Crest from 1981.

She has three children by her marriage to Jack Smith, including Kathleen Kinmont, an actress who closely resembles her mother.

Dalton played nurse Martha Hale on Hennesey (1959 to 1962) and was nominated for Emmy Award for her role with Jackie Cooper in the title role.

The actress is survived by her husband Jack D. Smith and her children Matthew, Kathleen and John, as well as her grandchildren and great grandson.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy days with beau Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy days with beau Zayn Malik
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed further Pak-Turk project with 'Ertuğrul' producers

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed further Pak-Turk project with 'Ertuğrul' producers
Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police breaks up the scene

Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police breaks up the scene
Rihanna in a relationship with longtime friend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna in a relationship with longtime friend A$AP Rocky
Prince Charles 'furious' over his ghastly depiction in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Charles 'furious' over his ghastly depiction in Netflix series 'The Crown'
Prince Philip's past extra-marital flings come to haunt him back

Prince Philip's past extra-marital flings come to haunt him back

Prince Harry's son Archie blossoming in the US despite unexpected Megxit deal

Prince Harry's son Archie blossoming in the US despite unexpected Megxit deal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to share 'crowded' Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie upon UK return

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to share 'crowded' Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie upon UK return
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' director recalls getting smitten by Duchess's sheer aura

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' director recalls getting smitten by Duchess's sheer aura

Queen leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William out in the cold amid Christmas bubble

Queen leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William out in the cold amid Christmas bubble
Laverne Cox and friend fall prey to transphobic attack in broad daylight

Laverne Cox and friend fall prey to transphobic attack in broad daylight

Felicity Huffman to make comeback on screen after imprisonment in college admissions scam

Felicity Huffman to make comeback on screen after imprisonment in college admissions scam

Latest

view all