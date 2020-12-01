‘Falcon Crest’ star Abby Dalton dies at age of 88

‘Falcon Crest’ star Abby Dalton dies at age 88

American film and TV star Abby Dalton, best known for her primetime soap opera Falcon Crest, has passed away following a long illness last week at age of 88.



Abby’s representative has confirmed her death, saying she died on November 23 following a long illness.

The actress was born in August 1932 in Las Vegas and her career revived in the 80s when she starred as Julia Cumson in Falcon Crest from 1981.

She has three children by her marriage to Jack Smith, including Kathleen Kinmont, an actress who closely resembles her mother.

Dalton played nurse Martha Hale on Hennesey (1959 to 1962) and was nominated for Emmy Award for her role with Jackie Cooper in the title role.

The actress is survived by her husband Jack D. Smith and her children Matthew, Kathleen and John, as well as her grandchildren and great grandson.