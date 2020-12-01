Miley Cyrus apologizes for ‘Plastic Hearts’ unavailability on release day

Miley Cyrus is fuming over the fact that major retailers are not stocking physical pieces of her album ahead of Black Friday and has come out with a statement explaining the real reason behind it all.

The issue was brought to the singer’s attention after fans pointed out their frustrations about not receiving their orders, due to amounting delays.

As a result, Cyrus quickly took to Twitter regarding the shortage and wrote her ‘response to friends’ with a statement that read, “My fans are everything to me & to know y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated."

She also explained the reason behind the shortage, explaining, "When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don't stock physical albums on Black Friday and won't get copies of PH until a few weeks after release."

"The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of," Cyrus continued. "It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!"



