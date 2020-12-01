Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus apologizes for ‘Plastic Hearts’ unavailability on release day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Miley Cyrus apologizes for ‘Plastic Hearts’ unavailability on release day

Miley Cyrus is fuming over the fact that major retailers are not stocking physical pieces of her album ahead of Black Friday and has come out with a statement explaining the real reason behind it all.

The issue was brought to the singer’s attention after fans pointed out their frustrations about not receiving their orders, due to amounting delays.

As a result, Cyrus quickly took to Twitter regarding the shortage and wrote her ‘response to friends’ with a statement that read, “My fans are everything to me & to know y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated."

She also explained the reason behind the shortage, explaining, "When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don't stock physical albums on Black Friday and won't get copies of PH until a few weeks after release."

"The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of," Cyrus continued. "It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!"


More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger
The Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'

The Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'
Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Prince Harry's godmother Lady Celia Vestey died 'suddenly'

Prince Harry's godmother Lady Celia Vestey died 'suddenly'
Humayun Saeed hangs out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'chilled out' kid

Humayun Saeed hangs out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'chilled out' kid
Mahira Khan shares inspiring message to fans

Mahira Khan shares inspiring message to fans

Princess Diana and James Hewitt: A detailed look into their infamous romance

Princess Diana and James Hewitt: A detailed look into their infamous romance
WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony
Helena Bonham Carter calls ‘The Crown’ fiction as she weighs in on heated debate

Helena Bonham Carter calls ‘The Crown’ fiction as she weighs in on heated debate
Feroze Khan, Alizey call it quits after two years of marriage?

Feroze Khan, Alizey call it quits after two years of marriage?
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle behind in a new contest weighing popularity

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle behind in a new contest weighing popularity

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock seeks $436k in monthly support

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock seeks $436k in monthly support

Latest

view all