Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Princess Diana and James Hewitt: A detailed look into their infamous romance

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Princess Diana and her former lover James Hewitt sent shockwaves with their affair back in the day.

The late Princess of Wales herself had also addressed her relationship with Major Hewitt publicly and the latter too had written about it in his 1999 book, Love and War.

Anna Pasternak, in her book Princess in Love, details their affair and the secret love letters that the late royal used to send to him.

Pasternak in her essay for the Daily Mail wrote: "Hewitt was regularly bundled into car boots and driven to Kensington Palace when their affair ensued. He told me he was terrified the first night he stayed in Kensington Palace, relieved at least that Charles and Diana had separate bedrooms. Apparently, she had 30 childhood cuddly toys lining the end of her bed.”

"It surprised me that Hewitt was a fan of Prince Charles's, with whom he played polo. As is de rigueur in aristocratic circles, Charles knew of and welcomed their affair as it distracted Diana, taking pressure off him and Camilla,” she went on to write.

Ken Wharfe also wrote about their romance in his book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret. He wrote: "Hewitt, a natural womanizer, gave her the attention and affection she relished, and then the passion she yearned for."

"At first, Diana refused to concede to me that her affair was anything less than innocent. 'Nothing is going on,' she would say, her face flushing red, as we drove back from a tryst, usually with the atmosphere tense in the car,” he added.

