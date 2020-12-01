Can't connect right now! retry
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

Saved by the Bell has officially been forced to delete Peacock’s controversial scene featuring Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant soon after bashing began all over social media.

For those unversed, the issues arose after numerous Selenators took to their respective social media accounts and began bashing the show for “inappropriately” insulting both Selena, as well as others suffering from Lupus.

As a result of all Selenators rallying up, the NBCUniversal show’s executive was forced to release a statement of apology.

According to People magazine they claimed, "We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

However, this apology does not seem to have won over Selena’s best friend and donor Francia Rasia, for she claims, "Appreciate the apology but let's not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall.”


