Prince Harry talks about how being father to son Archie changed his world view

Prince Harry weighs in on working actively towards giving son Archie a better future

Prince Harry came forth detailing becoming a father changed his perspective on things in life.

The Duke of Sussex touched upon being a doting father to his son, Archie, during the launch event of WaterBear Network, a Netflix-patterned streaming service.

"The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said in a video shot from his California home. "We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for."

He continued, "I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

Harry's interview came just days after his wife Meghan confirmed she had a devastating miscarriage in July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in her op-ed penned for the New York Times.