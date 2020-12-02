Elliot Page applauded by Miley Cyrus and others after coming out as transgender

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood star Elliot Page, who previously went by the name Ellen Page, was celebrated far and wide after he came out as transgender.

Miley Cyrus led the tributes as Hollywood lauded the Junor star for the courage he showed by coming out as transgender.

"Elliot rules!" wrote the Wrecking Ball singer as she shared Page’s announcement on her social media.

The Umbrella Academy actor’s wife Emma Portner also penned a heartfelt tribute for him, saying: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

"I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and off itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much,” she wrote.

Mia Farrow was also full of delight as she wrote: "Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great! X."

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Page as she turned to Twitter and wrote: "Sending love to my friend Elliot Page. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honest.”

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was also all-praises for him: "I fully support Elliot Page. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ."

Mark Ruffalo also congratulated him, saying: "Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you."

