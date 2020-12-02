Princess Diana’s bulimia came from ‘self-hate’: ‘Its like a secret disease’

Being in the royal family, Princess Diana was forced to bury her emotions to the point where they started to spill over in the form of bulimic tendencies and self-harm.

It was only after she decided to leave the royal fold behind that she felt comfortable enough to share her personal struggles.

The tell-all was conducted with Mr Martin Bashir at the time and is almost 25-years-old.



There the princess admitted, “You have to know that when you have bulimia you’re very ashamed of yourself and you hate yourself, and people think you’re wasting food, so you don’t discuss it with people.”

In Princess Diana’s mind, her bulimia was more of a coping mechanism that helped her escape from her reality. However, at the same time, the more she ate, the more disgusting she started to feel.

“I had bulimia for a number of years and that’s like a secret disease. You inflict it upon yourself, because your self-esteem is at such a low point and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable.”

“You fill your stomach up four or five times a day ‒ some do it more ‒ and it gives you a feeling of comfort. It’s like having a pair of arms around you, but it’s temporary.”

At the end of the day, “You feel disgusted by the bloatedness of your stomach and then you bring it all up again. And it’s a repetitive pattern, which is very destructive to yourself.”