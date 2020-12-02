Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Does Meghan Markle identify herself as black or biracial? Fans continue to argue

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Fans of Meghan Markle continue to discuss her ethnicity on social media ever since she married to Prince Harry.

The former US actress is considered black by African American community but others think she is biracial.

While arguing over her ethnicity, when a Twitter user claimed that Meghan Markle doesn't identity herself as black, a fan of the Duchess of Sussex referred to one of her old video clip.

Without sharing the clip, the user said "before she met Harry, someone was saying Meghan Markle is not black, and she commented, My mum and I will disagree with that."

The debate started under a 2019 Twitter post which carried a collage of pictures of prominent black woman that included Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Beyonce.

"This year in Black Girl EXCELLENC," read the caption.

A user replied, "Sorry but Meghan Markle ? If you ask her she will tell you she is biracial and don’t want to choose."

Another said, "So would Yara Shahidi, Tracey E Ross, Laura Harrier, Zendaya, Naomi Osaka. All biracial. All included in the list."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is currently living in the US along with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.


