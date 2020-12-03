Kim Kardashian's new photos tantalise Hailey Bieber and sister Khloe

Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared stunning photos which tantalized charming model Hailey Bieber and her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star amazed her fans and friends as she shared two mesmerizing pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is seen playing with snowballs at a winter wonderland.

Kanye West's sweetheart looked smashing in her winter looks as she sat on fake snow. Kim's hair was slicked back and the 40-year-old beauty had on a long black braid.

The TV icon also wore a heavy makeup to elevate her beauty. She was spotted enjoying the moment on a snowy hill with a pretty night sky.

Hailey Bieber and sister Khloe Kardashian were quick to respond to amazing post that earned 240K likes in an hour.

In the post, Kim Kardashian actually promoted her collections ahead of Christmas: 'I wanted our holiday collection this year to be perfect for both gifting & personal use."