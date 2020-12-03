Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez reveals she 'feels like a warrior' after lupus surgery

Selena Gomez speaks out about embracing her body after undergoing lupus surgery

Selena Gomez has always encouraged people to love their body despite all the scars that it might have.

The singer has been featured on the cover of People magazine this month wherein she speaks out about embracing herself.

The songstress who suffered from autoimmune disease lupus had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Opening up about the same, Gomez revealed, "At the beginning of my recovery, I was a little bit sad. You're already going through something, and then there's the added pressure of 'I don't look the same. I don't know if I feel comfortable in my body.'"

"But I'm also around some of the best people, who see beyond the things we sometimes get wrapped up in. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way," she continued. "I feel like I'm more of a warrior."

Earlier, Gomez displayed her scars proudly in an Instagram post which saw many stars lauding her for showing immense courage.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” Gomez penned in her post.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful," the star said.

