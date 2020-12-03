Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to live like formal citizens after losing royal status next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses in 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have their ties with the royal family completely cut off after Queen Elizabeth reviews their Megxit deal in March next year.

According to experts, this will leave Meghan and Harry leading their lives as ordinary citizens after the monarch strips them of their titles royal titles for good.

If this does happen, Meghan and Harry will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses.

Royal expert and author Robert Lacey revealed that the Megxit review due in March will see Meghan and Harry lose or forfeit their HRH titles.

The HRH titles for the Sussexes is currently in suspension.

Expert Lacey explained, "The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn't say that they are banned from using it. "

"If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way - they choose not to be royals anymore. That doesn't mean they give up their titles," the Battle of Brothers writer added.

Meghan and Harry bid farewell to their life as royals and stepped away from the monarchy earlier this year.