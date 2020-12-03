Can't connect right now! retry
Elliot Page will return as Vanya on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ after trans disclosure

American actor Elliot Page will continue to play the lead role in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, after she recently came out as transgender. 

According to a report by Variety, the Academy Award-winning actor who is featured in the starring role on the show will return following his transgender disclosure.

Currently Netflix is in the process of changing his name from Ellen Page to Elliot Page in all of his projects available on the streaming platform.

The show encircles a group of siblings with superpowers with Page’s character being the most powerful of all.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Juno actor came out as transgender while also revealing her pronouns and new identity.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

