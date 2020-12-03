Can't connect right now! retry
ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush

BTS’s J-Hope is crushing hard on a singer and eagle-eyed ARMYs are loving his fan boying phase.

It all began after J-Hope posted a video of himself jamming out to Suga’s new mixtape. 

While the supporting nod to his fellow bandmaster was already enough to get fans weak in the knees, it all got lost in his fan boy cursh for an American singer who ARMY's quickly discovered, was named Tinashe.

His love for Tinashe is so great that, at times, J-Hope minimizes and sets his computer tabs in such a way that her image continues to peek through, no matter what he is working on.

Check it out below:


