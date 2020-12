Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor



Despite being bound to a measly two person Christmas bubble, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have decorated Windsor Castle in style.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have started decorations for their Windsor Castle Christmas-for-two this year and the décor couldn’t be any more breathtaking.

From twinkling fairy lights to garlands and 20ft Norwegian Spruce trees, the royals are going all out for the holidays, with no expense spared.

