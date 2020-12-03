Dirilis: Ertugrul: Banu Çiçek stuns in throwback pictures

Ezgi Esma Tümen who played the role of Banu Çiçek in historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", stunned her fans with a couple of throwback pictures on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "unsharp yet happy times".

"Dirilis: Ertugrul", the historical TV series started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019.



The show went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several Muslim countries, setting new records on YouTube.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.







