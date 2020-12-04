Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry still remains in the line of succession, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex - the grandson of Her Majesty, second son of The Prince Wells, still remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarch.

Harry - who drew the ire of the Queen and senior royals with his bombshell announcement to step back from the Royal Family early this year - reportedly still remains in line to the British throne.

The official royal website, according to a media outlet, reads: 'As the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and the second son of Prince Charles, Perince Harry remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged.'

The legislation also reportedly dictates the positioning of the line, meaning that having someone removed from it would require government involvement.

A royal historian Marlene Koenig was reported to have said: "Succession to the throne is based on legislation including the Succession to the Crown Act, which includes the Act of Settlement."

"It would take an act of Parliament to remove someone from the line of succession, she added."

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, sparking a constitutional crisis. He was then removed from the line of succession by the Parliament immediately.

But, there are reports, that Queen Elizabeth has decided to settle the royal titles row with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for good next year in March.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been loving life in their Montecito home with their son Archie since they moved to California. And, they reportedly have no plan to return to the UK.