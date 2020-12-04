Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wins Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to reveal she is beyond happy to be honoured by Billboard 

Jennifer Lopez is adding another trophy to her list of feats after bagging the coveted Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020.

Expressing her thoughts on the massive achievement, JLo took to Instagram to reveal she is beyond happy.

"THANK YOU!!!! The @Billboard Women In Music ICON Award!! Wow!! I am truly grateful and deeply touched," the Latino singer said via her post.

"This honor is particularly special because it feels full circle. If my music has created a beautiful memory for someone, then there is no greater reward," Lopez added.

Prior to this, JLo was crowned 'People's Icon' at the People's Choice Awards 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry mistaken for Christmas tree salesmen as he went out tree shopping with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry mistaken for Christmas tree salesmen as he went out tree shopping with Meghan Markle
Tristan Thompson expecting Khloe Kardashian to celebrate Christmas with him

Tristan Thompson expecting Khloe Kardashian to celebrate Christmas with him
Prince Philip's intense feud with Queen Elizabeth over major decision exposed

Prince Philip's intense feud with Queen Elizabeth over major decision exposed

Monarchy in danger after Queen Elizabeth's expenses soar through the roof

Monarchy in danger after Queen Elizabeth's expenses soar through the roof
Meghan Markle's divorce news came as 'a bolt from the blue' for her in-laws

Meghan Markle's divorce news came as 'a bolt from the blue' for her in-laws

Princess Eugenie copies Kate Middleton's iconic maternity style

Princess Eugenie copies Kate Middleton's iconic maternity style

Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian talent to the fore with new ambassadorial role

Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian talent to the fore with new ambassadorial role

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to tie the knot in 2021? Here's the truth

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to tie the knot in 2021? Here's the truth
Jennifer Lopez wants people to praise women for their beauty without mentioning age

Jennifer Lopez wants people to praise women for their beauty without mentioning age
Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession
Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans

Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans
Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube

Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube

Latest

view all