Jennifer Lopez wins Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to reveal she is beyond happy to be honoured by Billboard

Jennifer Lopez is adding another trophy to her list of feats after bagging the coveted Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020.



Expressing her thoughts on the massive achievement, JLo took to Instagram to reveal she is beyond happy.

"THANK YOU!!!! The @Billboard Women In Music ICON Award!! Wow!! I am truly grateful and deeply touched," the Latino singer said via her post.

"This honor is particularly special because it feels full circle. If my music has created a beautiful memory for someone, then there is no greater reward," Lopez added.

Prior to this, JLo was crowned 'People's Icon' at the People's Choice Awards 2020.