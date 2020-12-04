Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
Princess Eugenie copies Kate Middleton's iconic maternity style

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Princess Eugenie inspired by Kate Middleton's statement maternity style

Princess Eugenie has been inspired by Kate Middleton's iconic maternity fashion sense.

The expectant mother was seen shopping at the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite maternity store Séraphine in London on Wednesday.

Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was spotted carrying a large bag as she made her way down Kensington High Street.

According to Hello! Kate absolutely loves the maternity brand and had donned its creations throughout all her pregnancies.

Eugenie and Jack recently moved to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK residence, the Frogmore Cottage, before the arrival of their baby.

As per the official pregnancy announcement by Eugenie earlier, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."



