Queen mourns death of her faithful pet Vulcan the Dorgi

Queen Elizabeth’s faithful dog Vulcan the Dorgi has reportedly died of ‘old age’, just weeks before the Christmas, according to reports.



According to the Daily Mail, Dorgi, a dachshund-corgi cross, had been with Queen since 2007 and died a few weeks ago at Windsor Castle.

The Daily Star reported that Vulcan the Dorgi passed away of ‘old age’.

The tragic death of the dog has left Queen ‘upset’ as now she has only one pet left after she gave up dog breeding hobby in 2018.

Dorgi Candy is said to be Queen’s last remaining dog.

Vulcan the Dorgi is expected to be buried at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is set to celebrate her first Christmas in 32 years.