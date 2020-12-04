Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Queen Elizabeth is morning the death of her beloved dog that died a few weeks ago.

According to UK's Daily Express, the monarch's dog named Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, died at Windsor Castle.

The publication reported that the dog died at the same castle where the Queen and her husband Prince Philip had spent their second national coronavirus lockdown.

Citing unnamed sources, the Daily Express reported that Vulcan was one of the two  remaining dogs owned by the British monarch.

