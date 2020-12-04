Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shares every aspect of her life with her fans.

From serving looks, to sharing glimpses of star-studded parties, the star has left no stone unturned.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her mother in Makkah.

In the caption she wished for the health of parents across the world.

"Call upon me and I will respond you. Today I’m praying for all the mothers and fathers, may Allah give the best health to my parents and your parents. Ameen," the caption read.







