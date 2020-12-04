Can't connect right now! retry
Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shares every aspect of her life with her fans.

From serving looks, to sharing glimpses of star-studded parties, the star has left no stone unturned. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her mother in Makkah. 

In the caption she wished for the health of parents across the world. 

"Call upon me and I will respond you. Today I’m praying for all the mothers and fathers, may Allah give the best health to my parents and your parents. Ameen," the caption read. 



