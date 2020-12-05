Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus fans are ecstatic after the American singer released her new album titled "Plastic Hearts".

The singer was praised not only by her fans on social media but also by her colleagues from the music industry for her outstanding album.

Hailey Bieber's wife and supermodel Hailey Bieber was among millions of Cyrus fans who showered praises on her on social media.

The singer on Friday left her fans divided about her latest Instagram picture which was a part of a photo-shoot which she did for Rolling Stone magazine .

While most of her fans praised her for her bold photo-shoot, others thought she shouldn't have done so.

Thousands of people liked her picture in which she is seen sticking out her tongue.

Meanwhile Rolling Stone Magazine wrote on Twitter, "Miley Cyrus appears on our January cover. She opens up about her wild new rock & roll sound, heroes like Joan Jett and David Bowie, sobriety and getting the respect she deserves."mil