Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

PM Imran Khan in conversation with Hamza Ali Abbasi. Photo PTI

ISLAMABAD: Famed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is on a break from showbiz, but he just interviewed Prime Minister Imran Khan for a private news channel.

“Watch PM Imran Khan in conversation with Hamza Ali Abbasi,” tweeted the PM Office on Saturday.

The ruling PTI also shared a picture of the two from the interview with the Pakistan flag in the background. No further details were shared.

Abbasi is currently not accepting acting projects since he is on a path towards spirituality and is writing a book about God.

The actor had earlier announced on Twitter that he is “in the process of writing a book....obviously it, ll be about God [sic]” which will be ready by June 2021.

“Hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that,” he concluded.

Break from showbiz

In a shocking statement last year, Abbasi had announced to quit showbiz in search of true meanings of Islam.

"I look at all my trophies, that mattered a lot to me because it was the symbol of my hard work being rewarded, and I wonder about what these awards will mean after I die. To my children and grandchildren, these will mean nothing, they're just pieces of metal," he had said in a video released last year about turning towards God following his earlier atheist beliefs.

"There were only two things I saw continue after my death; serving humanity with charity and what not - which is compulsory anyway - and devoting my life to God. I want to spend the rest of my life talking about God and spreading His message. Call it religious activism, call it a declaration or whatever, but now I want to talk about God," said Abbasi in the video that became the talk of the town.

However, later this year, the actor clarified that while he was indeed on a path towards spirituality, he hadn't given up on his acting career entirely and will still take on some roles, which he deems appropriate.

