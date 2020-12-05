Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy

Sleep became a distant memory for Katy Perry the moment she welcomed her infant daughter Daisy Dove Bloom into the family.

The Grammy award winning singer touched upon the pros and cons of motherhood during a virtual interview with David Lynch's Foundation Meditate America.

She admitted, "I'm a new mother. My daughter — she's such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have.”

For Katy moment arise where she starts wondering, "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

In moments when she is "desperate for as a reset” the only thing that calms her is transcendental meditation (TM). "There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes” and shortly after, get "the deepest rest.”

