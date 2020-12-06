Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Miley Cyrus’s beef with Jennifer Lawrence sparked over Liam Hemsworth

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Many fans may have never imagined Liam Hemsworth with anyone other than Miley Cyrus prior to their divorce but the Aussie hunk did make headlines with another A-lister.

According to In Touch, via HollywoodLife, back in the day, the former Disney star and her beau had called off their engagement in 2013 and broken up.

Subsequent to that, Hemsworth was romantically involved with his The Hunger Games costar, Jennifer Lawrence—which eventually helped Cyrus realize her feelings for Hemsworth were stronger.

A source had spoken to the outlet and revealed: "When Miley realized there might be something serious between Jennifer and Liam, she decided to do something to get him back.”

She also reportedly "wanted to do everything in her power to make him realize she was right for him, not Jennifer."

The link-up between Hemsworth and Lawrence was confirmed later by the Joy star herself when host Andy Cohen asked her if she and Hemsworth have been romantically close to one another, off-screen.

"Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done? Yeah, I have,” she said.

