Miley Cyrus sheds light on her post-Disney ‘evolution’

Miley Cyrus’s career, post-Disney, became shrouded in controversy right from the get go but the singer isn’t embarrassed by any of it.

"I had to evolve,” the Midnight Sky singer admitted to Rolling Stone. Mostly because, “Hannah was larger than life, larger than me.”

"I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That's how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, 'I want to do a song with Robby Ray’.”

"That's literally what happened. Being a young [expletive] kid's idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves off being inspired from watching me growing up.”

"When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that's when I go, '[expletive] I [expletive] am Hannah Montana."

She also claimed that she relates a lot more to Hannah Montana than she’d like to admit, Mostly due to the fact that, "Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. The concept of the show, it's me. I've had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it."

During the course of her interview with the publication, Miley even touched upon some of her earlier days in show business and added, "A couple of years ago it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn't. At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose."

"There's an idea that during the Younger Now era, I was pure. The media likes to have my hair or what I look like be the point of reference for my sanity. 'Hair's long and blond, she's sane right now. She cannot be [expletive] up on drugs. It's when her hair is painted or she's growing out her armpit hair [that] she's on drugs.'"