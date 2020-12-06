Can't connect right now! retry
BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance

BTS’s dynamic duo, Jimin and Jungkook’s performance on the Melon Music Awards 2020 stage has ARMYs gasping for breath.

BTS’s beloved Jimin and Jungkook danced the night away and stole the show with their power packed moves at the 2020 Melon Awards.

The dynamic duo not only mesmerized fans with their surreal stage layout and dance moves but left them all frenzied by turning up the heat with their choreographed synchronicity.

It all started off with the boys killing it on stage, surrounded by a flurry of backup dancers but soon transformed into something greater!

That captivating moment for ARMYs came once Jungkook picked up Jimin and swept him across the stage with honed finesse.

Check it out below:



