Monday Dec 07 2020
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

While Kate Middleton has always appeared prim and proper during her public appearances, she can have a slip up every now and then, proving that she too is just as human as we all are.

The Duchess of Cambridge wrote a thoughtful message on a white information board to show her gratitude, to those on the front line amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it seems that she made a typo when writing the message.

She had mistakenly misspelled the word "country", forgetting to add a letter.

The mistake could be a simple misunderstanding due to Kate’s handwriting rather than it being an actual error. 

However, a few Twitter users were quick to point out at the hiccup after pictures were shared on social media by Kensington Palace.

One Twitter wrote: "Lovely gesture by them both. Missed out the N in country though! ...Still, very sweet and thoughtful to all these workers. Merry Christmas to you all."


