Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambrighe, has begun their three-day royal train tour.

The couple left London's Euston Station on Sunday evening. The Kensington Royal social media accounts shared the pictures and videos clips form the beginning of the couple's trip.

The pictures and videos show the couple in socially-distanced conversation with essential transport workers at the London station, during which they thanked them for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a stage in the centre of Euston Station, singer Shakin' Stevens performed his festive hit 'Merry Christmas Everyone' for the royals and commuters before they embarked on their tour.

One of the videos  from the couple's visit to Euston shows Kate dancing to a song from 1980s. 

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Katy Perry basks in motherhood glow in recent snaps

Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood has been ‘hypocritical’ with Trump supporters

Miley Cyrus is putting herself back on the market with the help of TikTok

Prince Charles pokes fun at Prince William’s FA role: ‘They must be desperate’

A look at John Lennon’s final years ahead of his 40th death anniversary

Camila Cabello is already called ‘daughter-in-law’ by Shawn Mendes’s family

Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release rendition of 'The Christmas Song' to spread love

