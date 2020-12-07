Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Pakistan's much-adored celebrity Zainab Jamil, who won hearts with her acting and modelling skills in the last few years, left fans scratching their heads as she has announced to quit showbiz.

The actress, who was famous in Pakistan's drama industry for playing different roles, has quit showbiz to learn more about the teachings of Islam.

The 31-year-old charming lady broke the news on her Instagram account, saying: "I am proud to announce that I have quit acting and modelling."

The actress received massive applause from her admirers as she thanked Allah Almighty for giving her "the privilege of studying the Islamic books."

She added: "I will now live my life according to Islamic teachings and get the most out of Islam."

Zainab Jameel has mesmerised people in several dramas of Geo Entertainment, like 'Sada Sukhi Raho', 'Susral Meri Bahen Ka', and 'Manchli'.

Her announcement comes weeks after, model Anam Malik's decision to the world of modelling for the sake of religion.

Some of Zainab Jameel's fans appeared heartbroken as they shared their words about missing such a nice actress and model forever.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic
Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick
BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss
Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Latest

view all