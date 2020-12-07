Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 07 2020
Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Amelia Hamlin shared sizzling pictures to tease her beau Scott Disick after he snubbed her in the Thanksgiving post.

The smashing beauty shared a series of stunning snaps on Instagram, showing her in black strapless dress with a light paisley flower design.

The model captioned her latest post: "felt cute might delete later."

The 19-year-old model's new post comes after her Thanksgiving Day post when Amelia shared a smiling selfie picture with Scott, which attracted no praise from her 37-year-old boyfriend.

Disick seemingly snubbed Amelia by making no mention of her while thanking his three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Sharing sweet photos of his and Kourtney Kardashian's children, Scott Disick captioned the post: 'Very thankful for my kiddies', and 'So very thankful 4 Mart.'

The 'Keeping up With The Kardashians' star and his new flame first appeared together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, and have since received flack for their age gap.

Scott Disick has been facing heavy backlash from the critics, one wrote: “Pls Scott Disick has always been getting with girls that is less than half his age."

