Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Gwen Stefani wants her parents' blessings on wedding with Blake Shelton

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Gwen Stefani hinted that her wedding with Blake Shelton could not happen anytime soon

Gwen Stefani just wants her parents to grace her and Blake Shelton's upcoming wedding.

While the ceremony may take some time due to COVID-19 outbreak, it can happen anytime.

Recently, while appearing on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Stefani revealed her most important request for her upcoming nuptials.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said.

"My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani added.

However, she hinted that their ceremony would not happen anytime soon.

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," Stefani ended.

