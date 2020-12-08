‘Cinderella’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid passes away at age 53

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

American actor Natalie Desselle-Reid passed away at the age of 53 after losing her battle with colon cancer.

The news was announced on the Eve actor’s Instagram, leaving fans devastated.

"She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time,” read the statement.

Desselle-Reid was known for her performances in films like Madea’s Big Happy Family, Cinderella, Set It Off and How to Be a Player

