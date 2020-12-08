Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Why Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir choose to keep their lives private

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Pakistan's power couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are constantly in the public eye and so it is understandable when they mutually decided to keep their private lives to themselves.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sajal said that her and hubby, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Abu Dhabi this year, felt that showing happy pictures of themselves amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic was insensitive. 

She added that people have lost their lives as well as their way of life and felt that having their private lives on display was not the right way to go about, hence why they decided to keep their lives private.

"Ahad and I both feel that our private life is not for public consumption. Additionally, this year when we got married, the situation around the world wasn’t too favourable," she said. 

"Because of the virus, people have suffered losses of life and health. Amidst all this, I don’t think it would be wise to flash all those pictures of excursions and celebrations. My prayers are for all those who are suffering in these times."

