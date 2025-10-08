Christina Haack marks major milestone with boyfriend Chris Larocca

Christina Haack pens warm tribute for boyfriend Chris Larocca

Christina Haack has honoured her boyfriend, Chris Larocca, with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, October 6, the 42-year-old American investor and TV personality wrote a moving homage for her boyfriend Larocca on completing one year of togetherness.

With a touching caption, Haack also posted the first photograph they captured together. The snap seems to capture the couple enjoying each other’s company at a restaurant.

In the caption, she scribbled, “Our first photo together, over a year ago. Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect.”

The Flip Off star also confessed that despite having heated arguments like every couple, they always find ways to resolve issues to protect and strengthen their relationship.

“It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up. Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport,” Haack concluded, showing gratitude to her partner.

It is pertinent to mention that the Extra alum and Larocca were first caught dating each other in secret in January of this year, months after their relationship.