Inside Kate Gosselin's hidden fear of exposure

Photo: Kate Gosselin living in constant fear of exposure: Source

Kate Gosselin reportedly wants to stay private.

According to RadarOnline.com, Kate Gosselin has allegedly demanded a huge sum of money for her television return.

A source told the outlet, “The thing with Kate is she lives in constant fear that everyone’s going to find out the truth about her and who she truly is."

"With the recent info on Steve being outed – which, by the way, she BEGGED her children not to tell anyone – the layers of the onion are starting to be peeled back. And like anyone around an onion, her eyes are starting to tear, and she doesn’t like that.”

The insider also weighed in on whether the project she’s pitching will ever materialize.

“It’s safe to say that ten-part show about her will not be getting made,” they claimed.

Moreover, the source explained that Gosselin's steep financial demands and insistence on creative control have deterred interest from networks.

“No one is going to give her such a high lump sum of money and allow her full narrative control,” they said, adding, “Not to mention it would all just be lies, anyway.”