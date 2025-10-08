Katie Price's ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers makes shock admission about romance

Photo: Katie Price's ex boyfriend Dane Bowers reveals why they split

Katie Price's ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers has finally gotten candid about what really ended their romance more than two decades ago.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the former Another Level singer admitted he was responsible for breaking the former glamour model’s heart during their early 2000s relationship.

Appearing on The Shizzio Show podcast on Tuesday, Bowers reflected on their breakup, confessing that his own insecurities were to blame.

"Why it actually ended… was really me being a bit of a d** in terms of insecurities,"* he revealed.

"As our relationship grew, it was like I didn't like what she was doing. She was a glamour model. And she'd stopped doing topless."

Bowers and Price dated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, during the height of her glamour modeling fame, before going their separate ways.

He continued, "Then we had an argument, and she said she'd been asked to do this shoot — I think it was a topless calendar — but I said, 'You said you're not going to do that again.'"

"And she said, 'Well, I'm going to do it.' I said, 'If you do that, then we can’t be together.' And she tried to call my bluff."

"She did it. And I said, 'Well, no, f*** off,' basically. Which was wrong because that was her job. And I knew that was her job," the 44-year-old admitted in conclusion.