Mindy Kaling gets candid about having body image issues post delivery

Mindy Kaling opens up about her jitters of appearing on the cover of 'Vogue India' after delivery

Mindy Kaling said she was unsure if she has the confidence to appear on the front cover of Vogue India after giving birth to baby boy.

Kaling, who graces the cover of the fashion magazine in its latest edition, said she was feeling insecure about doing the shoot, only six weeks after welcoming her second son, Spencer.

“I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no,” Kaling said via a post on Instagram.

“@katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life,” she added. “‘Postpartum pandemic fabulous’ is what I like to call it.”

Kaling had remained tight-lipped about the birth of her son and her pregnancy during lockdown, before finally revealing it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," the American acress told host Stephen Colbert.