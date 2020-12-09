Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Olivia Jade speaks out on receiving backlash after college admissions scandal

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Olivia Jade's mother, Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty in college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade spilled the beans on becoming the target of intense criticism after her mother, Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty in college admissions scandal.

The star kid sat down for a candid, heart-to-heart conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris at the Red Table Talk.

Talking about how her parents were arrested, Jade admitted she "didn't really 100 percent understand what just had happened."

She added, "The picture that has been painted of me, I feel like that's not who I am. I'm not this bratty girl who doesn't want to change anything."

Jade then talked about what she thinks privilege means, "I understand that I—just based off my skin color—I already had my foot in the door and I was already ahead of everybody."

Adding why her family stayed quiet about the scandal, she said, "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."

"But I think what's so important to me is like to learn from the mistake. Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance. I'm 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown," she concluded.

