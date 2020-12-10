BTS, BLACKPINK land in Billboard’s staff picked 50 Best Albums of 2020

South Korean artists BTS and BLACKPINK have managed to make it into Billboard’s staff-picked 50 Best Albums of 2020.

BTS made the cut at number 33 as a result of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 and per Billboard, “The 20-track album skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200—without any major assists from U.S. radio—the first of two chart-toppers the group would notch this year.”

BLACKPINK, on the other hand, made it to number 25th with The Album. Billboard's staff said that it's “not only builds on the foursome’s string of hits since their 2016 debut, it also provides the perfect entry point for soon-to-be Blinks to embrace the girls as they continue their meteoric rise.”



