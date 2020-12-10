Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS, BLACKPINK land in Billboard’s staff picked 50 Best Albums of 2020

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

BTS, BLACKPINK land in Billboard’s staff picked 50 Best Albums of 2020

South Korean artists BTS and BLACKPINK have managed to make it into Billboard’s staff-picked 50 Best Albums of 2020.

BTS made the cut at number 33 as a result of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 and per Billboard, “The 20-track album skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200—without any major assists from U.S. radio—the first of two chart-toppers the group would notch this year.”

BLACKPINK, on the other hand, made it to number 25th with The Album. Billboard's staff said that it's “not only builds on the foursome’s string of hits since their 2016 debut, it also provides the perfect entry point for soon-to-be Blinks to embrace the girls as they continue their meteoric rise.”


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's 'nasty little nickname' fabricated by 'The Crown' makers?

Queen Elizabeth's 'nasty little nickname' fabricated by 'The Crown' makers?

What are Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir up to these days?

What are Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir up to these days?
YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulates Shahveer Jafry on engagement

YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulates Shahveer Jafry on engagement
Disney's new plan leaves Hollywood concerned

Disney's new plan leaves Hollywood concerned

Queen’s sweetheart Zara Tindall's hubby on wife's pregnancy: 'I’d like a boy this time'

Queen’s sweetheart Zara Tindall's hubby on wife's pregnancy: 'I’d like a boy this time'
Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh twin in white outfit on birthday of their son Ibrahim

Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh twin in white outfit on birthday of their son Ibrahim
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn the heat up in most recent snaps

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn the heat up in most recent snaps
Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls

Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls
Cyberpunk 2077: How long will it take to meet Keanu Reeves's character?

Cyberpunk 2077: How long will it take to meet Keanu Reeves's character?
Behroze Sabzwari discharged from hospital, back home ‘healthy and happy’

Behroze Sabzwari discharged from hospital, back home ‘healthy and happy’
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit
Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

Latest

view all