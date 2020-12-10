Can't connect right now! retry
'Aslihan Hatun' shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared the picture with a Turkish language caption.

Gulsim played the role of Aslihan Hatun, the wife of Turugt Bey, in the season 3 and 4 of the historical TV series.

Turkish actors have become hugely popular in Pakistan for their stellar performances in the series which is also being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

