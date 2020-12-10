Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Hande Soral who played Ertugrul's second wife teases new project

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Turkish actress Hande Soral, who played the role of Ertugrul's second wife in the final season of "Dirilis: Ertugrul", is winning hearts of millions of people across the globe.

The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in the historical TV series, on Wednesday teased her upcoming project as she took to Instagram.

Hande posted a picture with a caption that read: "Coming soon", without sharing much about the project.

Hande Soral, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, is married to actor İsmail Demirci. 

