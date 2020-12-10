Can't connect right now! retry
Are Justin Bieber and Bilal Khan buddies?

Pakistani musician Bilal Khan seems to be making the most of his time in quarantine by making new friends. 

According to his latest video post on Instagram, his newest friend is none other than worldwide singing sensation Justin Bieber. 

In the video the two can be seen chatting with each other like old buddies. 

While we wish this was a blossoming friendship in the making, we hate to break it to you that this was most likely an edited video. 

The video seems to have come from his Tik Tok account, which easily makes editing such as this possible. 

Even fans were not fooled as they hilariously called him out in the comments section.

Take a look: 



