Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles not invited in Princess Diana's bridesmaid's wedding

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Princess Diana's bridesmaid India Hicks, who is the granddaughter of Earl Mountbatten of Burma, did not include the Prince Charles in her wedding guest list.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's one of five bridesmaids, India Hicks, is now ready to walk down the aisle.

According to a report, she did not send an invitation to her godfather to attend her big event due to the ongoing pandemic. The pair will host just 30 guests at their auspicious ceremony.

"He's my godfather," India admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail, "But we are just having the children's godparents, and that's it."

She went on to say: "I think I must have by now outgrown the godfather/goddaughter role. There must be a stage at which you stop being a godparent, and you stop needing a godparent. By 53, you'd think, I don't need guidance, or that moral compass, but possibly I do!"

Last month, she announced her engagement to David Flint Wood, her partner of 25 years. The announcement came as a surprise after she affirmed that she never wanted to marry.

India Hicks will marry David Flint Wood in 2021. Her nuptials were originally planned for September before being postponed due to the Covid-19.

