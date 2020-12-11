Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’

Sharmeen Obaid’s documentary on the ‘complex’ Pakistani personality Qandeel Baloch has officially been selected by DOC NYC for an international debut.

The documentary has been selected under the category of Short List: Shorts and is currently considered one of its strongest contenders.

For those unversed, the documentary deals with the honor killing of social media influencer Qandeel Baloch who was known for pushing the social boundaries set in place within Pakistan.

Its director Safyah Zafar Usmani believes, “Undoubtedly, Qandeel had big dreams and the courage to create her own identity but I am left terrified every time I realize that not all women amongst us can afford the basic right to choose to live however they want. Yet I live for the day when there won’t be a price to pay should a woman choose to follow her heart”

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan
Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year

Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year
Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83

Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83
Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today

Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today
Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life

Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life
Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot

Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot
Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'

Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'
Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame
Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child
Chrissy Teigen shuts down troll attacking her for 'going on about everything'

Chrissy Teigen shuts down troll attacking her for 'going on about everything'
Nikkie Tutorials says arrests made four months after harrowing robbery

Nikkie Tutorials says arrests made four months after harrowing robbery

Latest

view all